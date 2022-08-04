2023 African Games: We can't afford to compromise on quality - LOC chair

Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare

The Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for Accra 2023, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, believes that compromising the standard and quality of the African Games will be expensive for Ghana.

Today, August 4, 2022, is exactly 365 days to the opening ceremony of the continental showpiece.



Ghana’s capital – Accra, will host over 3000 technical officers, journalists, and global celebrities with a TV and online audience of over 5.5 billion next August.



Speaking from his base in Birmingham where the LOC is currently attending the Commonwealth Games Observer Overview Programme Dr. Ofosu-Asare highlighted the essence of maintaining the high standards and quality of hosting the Games.



“The whole nation must understand that this is the first time that we are hosting the Games. And, there are certain things that we cannot compromise on especially in terms of quality and standards,” he said.

“Team Ghana, for instance, we cannot host the Games and not win medals. We cannot host the Games and be apathetic towards the training and conditioning of our teams,” he added.



“We cannot host the Games without having officials, especially Ghanaian officials. Everything now boils down to restrategising.



Even though we are on course in terms of getting things done – we couldn’t get all the things done. But, I think that we need to restrategise and the buy-in of everybody – government, stakeholders, corporate bodies, and the entire Ghanaian community to rally behind us to be able to host the Games.”