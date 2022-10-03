2023 CHAN Draw: Ghana paired with powerhouse Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com
The Black Galaxies of Ghana have been paired in Group C of the African Nations Championship with defending champions Morocco ahead next year’s competition.
The Galaxies will also come up against Sudan and Madagascar in the Group of the tournament to be played in January in Algeria next year after missing out on three successive tournaments
The west African country are making a return to the tournament after missing the last three editions of the tournament.
Five groups will be competing for honours, with Group A to C hosting four countries while Group D and E hosting three countries each
Ghana have played in the final of the tournament twice losing on both occasions and will play their games in Constante next year January.
