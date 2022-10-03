0
Menu
Sports

2023 CHAN Draw: Ghana paired with powerhouse Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar

IMG 20220903 WA0159 The Black Galaxies beat Nigeria to qualify for the CHAN

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have been paired in Group C of the African Nations Championship with defending champions Morocco ahead next year’s competition.

The Galaxies will also come up against Sudan and Madagascar in the Group of the tournament to be played in January in Algeria next year after missing out on three successive tournaments

The west African country are making a return to the tournament after missing the last three editions of the tournament.

Five groups will be competing for honours, with Group A to C hosting four countries while Group D and E hosting three countries each

Ghana have played in the final of the tournament twice losing on both occasions and will play their games in Constante next year January.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: