2023 CHAN Q preview: Black Galaxies host Benin on Sunday

Black Galaxies

Ghana will step onto the pitch on Sunday in search of a ticket to the Championship of African Nations Algeria 2022 tournament after missing out on the last three editions.

The Black Galaxies made a historic final appearance at the first edition in Cote D’Ivoire 2009 following a 2-0 defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ghana crashed out of the 2011 tournament in Sudan after going three matches without a win at the Group stage with the team’s last appearance coming in 2014 when the Black Galaxies lost 4-3 to Libya on penalties after a nerve-wracking goalless draw in regulation time.



Coach Annor Walker has a huge task of ensuring that Ghana makes it to the tournament in Algeria. But that wouldn’t come cheap as the team needs to surpass two crucial hurdles against Benin to scale through to the next phase.



With some of the top players selected from the recent Premier League season, the Technical team can boast of a fine blend of young and experienced players who have the mettle and competence to make Ghana proud this time.



Three of our top players, Mudasiru Salifu (Moldova), Augustine Okrah (Tanzania) and Yaw Annor (Egypt) have all joined clubs abroad making them ineligible to feature for Ghana in these games but there is still a lot of hope looking at the quality of the current crop of players.



League Champions Asante Kotoko have contributed Ibrahim Danlad and Moro Ibrahim with the likes of Mohammed Alhassan, Suraj Seidu, Dennis Korsah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh coming from the stables of Accra Hearts of Oak.



Team captain Gladson Awako is expected to bring on board his rich vein of experience to bear as he hopes to carry the team on his shoulders to the benefit of Ghana. Awako – a FIFA World Youth Championship winner has played for Berekum Chelsea and T.P Mazembe in the CAF Champions League.

The team spots a perfect blend of experience as the likes of Vincent Atingah (Medeama SC), Michael Ampadu (Legon Cities), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA) and Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics) will be counted on for their experience and leadership.



The ‘Squirrels’ of Benin played a two-legged international friendly against the Republic of Congo where they won 1-0 at home before losing by the same score in the reverse meeting.



Coach Moussa Latoundji, whose team is built around local stars drawn from Benin’s top clubs Coton FC, Buffles de Borgou and Loto FC is counting on the momentum blowing around Beninois football following the Under-20 side chalking second place at the WAFU Zone B U-20 competition and subsequent qualification to the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations – he has set his eyes on that feat to inspire his charges to upset Ghana in Cape Coast.



The Black Galaxies head into the match with an outstanding run of form having recorded three victories from their last three engagements against lower-tier sides.



The winner over the two legs will set up a date against Nigeria’s Super Eagles. The match which is scheduled for 3 pm kick-off at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, July 24, will be broadcast live on Max TV, the Ghana Football App and the YouTube page of the Ghana Football Association.