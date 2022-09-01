5
2023 CHAN Qualifier: Black Galaxies better prepared than Nigeria - Super Eagles B coach admits 

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria's CHAN team coach Salisu Yusuf admits the game against Ghana in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers will be tough as their counterparts have gotten enough preparation ahead of the game.

Ghana's Black Galaxies defeated Benin in the preliminary round 4-0 on aggregate to set up a clash against Nigeria in this round.

Ghana hosts the Super Eagles B in the first leg of the CHAN qualifier on Sunday, August 28 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Speaking in an interview on Complete Sports, Salisu Yusuf said the Black Galaxies have already engaged in the qualifiers and also had a training camp in Europe making the team adequately prepared ahead of the game.

, ''I wish we could play another such tough test game before our departure to Ghana. The game[vs Plateau United enabled me to access the readiness of the players and put them in good shape for the game in Ghana. And I must say I am impressed with what I saw in the team.

“The game against Ghana will be tough and we have to be at our best to be able to get a result. We want to be at CHAN and try to win it, that is why we are going all out to ensure that we get a result in Ghana and return home to finish the job. It’s a Herculean task and we are up for it.

He added: “The Ghanaian team, having played a two-legged qualifying match against Benin republic and only recently returned from a training tour of Europe, are ahead of us in terms of preparations but we have the quality and character to emerge victorious.''

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
