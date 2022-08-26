2023 CHAN Qualifier: Nigeria announce 23-man squad for Ghana clash

A photo of Nigeria's CHAN team

Head coach of Nigeria's CHAN team, Salisu Yusuf has named his 23-man squad for the first leg of the final qualifying game against Ghana.

The Eagles will be hosted by the Black Galaxies on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for the 2023 CHAN Qualifier.



Nigeria are highly motivated for the game as they have revenge on their mind after Ghana denied them a chance to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and coach Salisu has selected 23 players for the job.



The Nigerians are expected to arrive in Ghana on Friday, August 26 to continue preparations for the game.



The reverse fixture will take place on September 3, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the same venue that hosted the second leg between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars in the World Cup playoff.



Below is the full squad:



GOALKEEPERS

Adewale Adeyinka, Ojo Olorunleke, Bankole Kayode.



DEFENDERS



Tope Olusesi, Kazie Eyinaya, Ebube Duru, Sani Faisal, Tosin Adegbite, Temple Emekayi, Isa Ali, Gbadebo Samson.



MIDFIELDERS



Maurice Chukwu, Afeez Nosiru, Bello Babatunde, Chiamaka Madu, Joseph Onoja, Zulkifilu Muhammad Rabiu.



FORWARDS

Andy Okpe, Chijioke Akuneto, Ossy Martins, Sadiq Abubakar, Nwobodo Obinna.



