2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Afriyie Barnieh scores thrice as Black Galaxies beat Tudu Mighty Jets 8-0

The Black Galaxies line up for a game

Ghana's Black Galaxies defeated Tudu Mighty Jets 8-0 in a friendly game ahead of the CHAN Qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday morning.

The home-based Black Stars are preparing for the crucial game against rivals Nigeria this month.



Ghana Will host Nigeria on August 26 at the Cape Coast Stadium before they travel to Abuja for the return leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in September.



Ahead of the clash, Annor Walker and his charges have been preparing for the intriguing fixture as they seek to qualify for the tournament next year.



Toady, the Black Galaxies engaged lower-tier side Mighty Jets in a friendly and walloped them at the end of the game.

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh bagged a hat-trick with Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Umar Bashiru scoring a brace respectively.



Seidu Suraj grabbed a goal to make it 8-0 at the end of the game.



The Black Galaxies are expected to play some friendly games before the Nigeria encounter later this month.