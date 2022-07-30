0
2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Black Galaxies hold training ahead of Benin tie on Sunday

Screenshot 2022 07 29 233841.png Black Galaxies

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The team arrived in Cotonou in the morning and moved straight to action in preparation for the clash on Saturday.

Coach Annor Walker led the training session with support from his Assistants Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby Mensah at the Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou.

The Black Galaxies hold a 3-0 advantage from the 1st leg played at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, July 23, 2022.

The winner of this round will face Nigeria for one of the slots from West Africa Zone B for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria in 2023.

The Black Galaxies are chasing a record fourth appearance in the competition having finished 2nd twice in 2009 and 2014 and crashing out at the Group stage in Sudan 2011.

Below is the squad goalkeepers

Danland IbrahimAbdulai IddrisuKweku StephenDefenders

Imoro Ibrahim Dennis Korsah Konadu Yiadom Mohammed Alhassan. Vincent Atingah Augustine RandolphEmmanuel Adu SiawSamuel Osei KuffourMichael AmpaduMidfielders

Razak KassimGladson AwakoDominic NsobilaSuraj SeiduHenry AnsuEvans Osei-OwusuJonah AttuquayeUmar BashiruMaxwell ArthurDavid AbagnaForwards

