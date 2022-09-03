2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Black Galaxies train at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja

The Black Galaxies at training

The Black Galaxies have held a training session at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN 2023) qualifying match against Nigeria.

The Ghanaian contingent made up of players, technical staff and management members left Accra on Friday morning and arrived safely in Abuja later.



After lodging into the team hotel, Coach Annor Walker’s side went straight to the venue for the match and held their official training session.



The session which lasted about an hour saw all 21 players taking part in the session actively.

Officials also attended the Match Coordination meeting which was held at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Football Federation(NFF).



The Black Galaxies come into this game with an advantage over the Super Eagles after winning the first leg 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium last Sunday.