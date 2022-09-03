5
Menu
Sports

2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Black Galaxies train at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja

Galaxies PSX 20220902 210854 The Black Galaxies at training

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Galaxies have held a training session at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN 2023) qualifying match against Nigeria.

The Ghanaian contingent made up of players, technical staff and management members left Accra on Friday morning and arrived safely in Abuja later.

After lodging into the team hotel, Coach Annor Walker’s side went straight to the venue for the match and held their official training session.

The session which lasted about an hour saw all 21 players taking part in the session actively.

Officials also attended the Match Coordination meeting which was held at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Football Federation(NFF).

The Black Galaxies come into this game with an advantage over the Super Eagles after winning the first leg 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium last Sunday.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE