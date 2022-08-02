2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Ghana to host Nigeria at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Black Galaxies

The Black Galaxies will reportedly host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first leg of the final round of the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifiers.

Ghana after seeing off Benin in the first round will face Nigeria in their bid for a slot at the CHAN tournament in Algeria.



The first leg of the tie will be played in Ghana on August 26/28, with the second leg scheduled for September 1/2.



While the first leg will be hosted in Kumasi, multiple reports claim that the returned encounter will come off in Abuja.



Black Galaxies thrashed Benin 4-0 on aggregate to set up a crunch tie against Nigeria.

Ghana thumped Benin 3-0 in the first leg before managing a narrow 1-0 in the second leg to progress to the next stage of the competition.



Coach Annor Walker's men will be hoping to qualify Ghana for the tournament for the first time since 2014. Ghana have made three appearances in the tournament, finishing runners-up twice.



EE/KPE