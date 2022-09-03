2023 CHAN: We are determined to seal qualification in Abuja - Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker

Coach Annor Walker

Coach Annor Walker is confident that his Ghana home-based players are well prepared for the final task against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday.

After winning the first leg by a 2-0 margin, the Black Galaxies will need a positive result in the return encounter to seal qualification to the 2023 CHAN competition that will be staged in Algeria.



Just after the game in Cape Coast, the Black Galaxies switched focus to the return encounter which will be their last take before achieving their target.



“After The game on Sunday, we went intensified our preparations for the return leg”



“We also played a training match against King Faisal to correct the mistakes we identified in the first leg," Coach Annor Walker told Ghanafa.org after the team’s training session in Abuja.

He further stated that the team will adopt a different approach in the second leg to match up to the threats of the Nigerians who will be playing in front of their home crowd.



He however ruled out any complacency on the part of his players though they have an advantage over the Nigerians.



“As a team, we’ve discussed the game and mapped up a strategy for Saturday’s game. We don’t feel we have any advantage over them and winning Saturday’s match will is more important to us than the one we played in Cape Coast," Coach Annor Walker stressed.



On the injury situation in the camp, the Black Galaxies coach mentioned that two players could not make the trip due to injuries they suffered before the trip.



“We had to leave Vincent Atingah and Ampadu in Ghana because of injuries. Atingah suffered a knock in the training match against King Faisal while Ampadu was left out due to a groin injury”.

He however assured Ghanaians that his charges are poised for the game and are determined to end Ghana’s absence from the CHAN competition.



“We are here to win and that is the mentality we have. Am assuring Ghanaians that we will emerge victorious at the end of the day”, he added.



The game will kick off at 1600 GMT at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.