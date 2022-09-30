1
2023 CHAN draw set for Saturday in Algiers

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

The draw for the final tournament of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship, Algeria 2022 will take place in Algiers on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The 18 participating teams will be divided into three groups of four teams (Groups A, B & C) and two groups of three teams (Groups D & E).

All qualified teams will be divided into three different pots, based on CAF ranking regarding the participation of qualified teams in the last three final tournaments of the African Nations Championship.

Based on this ranking, the 3 highest ranked teams are allocated to Pot 1 with Algeria (Host Country) in A1 and Morocco (the holder of the title) in C1. Pot 2 contains 5 teams of level 2 and Pot 3 contains the least ranked teams.

The following 3 pots will be on stage:

POT 1: Mali, Cameroon, DR Congo

POT 2: Congo, Libya, Uganda, Angola, Sudan

POT 3: Niger, Cote D’Ivoire, Mauritania, Ethiopia, Senegal, Ghana, Mozambique, Madagascar

Pot 3:

The 1st team drawn will go directly to position A4.

The 2nd team drawn will go directly to position B4.

The 3rd team drawn, will go directly to position C4.

The 4th team drawn will go directly to position D3.

The 5th team drawn will go directly to position E3.

The 6th team drawn, will go directly to position A3.

The 7th team drawn will go directly to position B3.

The 8th team drawn, will go directly to position C3

Pot 2:

The first team drawn will go directly to position A2.

The 2nd team drawn will go directly to position B2.

The 3rd team drawn will go directly to position C2.

The 4th team drawn, will go directly to position D2.

The 4th team drawn will go directly to position E2.

Pot 1:

Algeria is automatically in position A1.

Morocco is automatically in position C1.

The 1st team drawn will go directly to position B1.

The 2nd team drawn will go directly to position D1.

The 3rd team drawn will go directly to position E1.

