2023 U-20 AFCON: Nigeria's U-20 Flying Eagles beat Tunisia to finish third

Nigeria's U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles have won bronze

Nigeria's U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, secured third place at the ongoing 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations following a convincing 4-0 victory over Tunisia's U-20 team earlier today.

The Flying Eagles, who had already qualified for the U-20 World Cup, were given a chance to finish on the podium after failing to make it to the finals of the tournament.



They faced an uphill task against their Tunisian counterparts who were also vying for a medal.



However, Coach Isa Ladan Bosso's side showed their dominance early in the game as Ibrahim Muhammad scored the opening goal at the 9th minute. The goal proved to be the only difference between the two sides at half-time.

In the second half, the Flying Eagles came back stronger and scored three more goals, with Ahmed Abdullahi and Sunday Jude both getting on the score sheet. Sunday Jude scored twice to seal the victory for Nigeria's U-20 team.



The win sees Nigeria's U-20 team finish in third place at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, adding to their impressive record at the tournament.



The Flying Eagles will now shift their focus to the upcoming U-20 World Cup, where they will be looking to make an even bigger impact.