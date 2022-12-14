2024 Paralympic games: Ghana’s Powerlifting team set to depart to Dubai for final qualifiers

File photo

Source: Princeton Kwabena Wiredu, Contributor

The Ghana Para Powerlifting team will leave Accra for Dubai on Tuesday, 13th December 2022 for the 12th Fazza Dubai powerlifting world cup which is the 2nd mandatory qualification event for the 2024 Paralympic games in France.

The team progressed to the second qualification phase after winning 15 medals at the Open Para Powerlifting Championship in Egypt in November.



Female powerlifter Patricia Nyamekye won two gold medals at Egypt's just-ended 2022 Open Para Powerlifting Championship.



Emmanuel Nii Tetteh Oku won two gold medals and two silver medals. He also recorded the best lift in the entire competition.



Tahiru Haruna, who failed to make it to the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, came back strongly, winning a silver and bronze medal in the 107kg category.



Prince Nyarko, coach of the Ghana Para powerlifting team believes the team is in the best form to reach the Paralympic games in France.



“The team is in top form”.

“After Egypt, we didn't stop training we kept training till now. we are just going all out and doing our best to make it. “



Now, each of the athletes is doing more than their maximum qualifications standard record and from Egypt to now we improved a lot. there has been much improvement due to the investment from our president Ben Nunoo Mensah who has helped the team is supplements and other stuff, so the team is on point and in shape.”



“We are ready and we are coming home with medals as well. we are going to do more they are now more than that. So, we are in a better place to increase our points by 2024,” he told Asaase sports.



The team includes:



Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku - Para athlete



Tahiru Haruna - Para athlete

Isaac Obeng - Para-athlete



Patricia Nyamekye - Para Athlete



Prince Nyarko - Coach



Majeed Eldeen- Official / Media attaché