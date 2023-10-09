2024 Women’s WC qualifier: Black Princesses beat Guinea Bissau in first leg encounter

Black Princesses

Ghana's female U-20 team, Black Princesses recorded a massive 3-0 victory over their Guinea Bissau counterparts in the first leg of the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, October, 8 in Bissau.

Goals from Success Ameyaa, Mary Amponsah and Mercy Attobra were enough to hand coach Yussif Basigi and his charges a comfortable triumph ahead of the return leg clash.



Ghana started well and created a couple of decent chances in the early minutes of the game, while Guinea Bissau kept their cool to hold Ghana to a pulsating draw in the first half, Success Ameyaa finally broke the deadlock in the 45th minute to hand Ghana the lead.



Back in the second half, Mary Amponsah doubled the advantage in the 67th minute before Mercy Attobra wrapped up the third and final goal in the 77th minute to place the icing on the cake.



The return fixture is set for Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium where the Princesses will aim to replicate the same performance and secure a place in the next round.

LSN/DAG