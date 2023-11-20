2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We will beat Ghana again – Comoros fans brag ahead of match

Comoros beat Ghana at the AFCON 2021

Comoros fans have expressed confidence and boldly predicted that their team will beat the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on November 21, 2023.

Despite being ranked significantly lower than Ghana, Comoros fans believe their team has the potential to pull off an upset and secure a crucial victory at the Moroni Stadium.



The mood among Comoros supporters is one of unwavering optimism.



They are buoyed by their team's recent impressive performances, following their 4-2 victory over the Central African Republic in the opening match of the qualifiers.



This win coupled with their win over the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON has instilled in them a belief that their team can defeat Ghana. The little Island country beat Ghana 3-2 in the group stages of the 2021 AFCON.



The Comoros fans who expressed their views under a post made by their football association, also predicted that their team will beat Ghana by four goals.



With the crippling power crisis in the country, some fans also want the nation’s electricity provider to turn off power in the middle of the match to ensure they beat Ghana.



Some fans also expressed their fear that the Black Stars are in for revenge following their win against Ghana at the last AFCON.



Read some of the comments below:





Elgani Abdel



Ohh ohh We're hungry ✌️????????????????#comores269 #verypiya????????????????????????



Housni Nassur



Welcome but you will crawl on your knees all the way home



Goda Mfana Na Mbaba



As a great fervent supporter of Coelacanthes, I do not wish to see these 2 Ayew brothers again with the smiles on their returns, but frustrated with their defeats.



I love these former Olympians, but the Coelacanthes first!

Pictures 4-5-6-7 look good on my way back



Soidioun Soudjai Abdallah



We going to do it again



Ewan Rkt



Comore 4 gana 1



Imany Le-nossente Fall



A game of revenge ???? let's not forget what they did to our goalkeeper in Cameroon.....



Maeldji Marshal

Go green 3 point goal



Mohamed Abdou El Karim



They are our women, they know it



Mhadjou Mmadi Zaid Ben



Go our valiant ambassadors of the Coelacanthes go victory in sha Allah yarab a3lamine #VeriPia ????????????????????????????



Saîd Le Zandry Kely



Cut off the lights on the 21st. We really need to revive the #Mnatsi_wu_tsona_mwedjé ????????????????♥️



Ibrahim Fils Alihoumadi M'colo

Please tell #SONELEC that there must be #Electricity_current across the #National_Territory. CcA????????????????????????



JNA/OGB