2026 World Cup qualifiers: Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Kudus to miss Ghana’s game vs Comoros

Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey are set to miss the important Group I game

Chris Hughton is set to face Comoros in Ghana’s second 2026 World Cup qualifier without two key players who have joined the injury list.

Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey are set to miss the important Group I game on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



Defender Amartey failed a late fitness test for the game according to a statement released by the Ghana Football Association on Monday morning.



He picked up an injury just over an hour into the game against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday and was replaced by Kasim Adams.

Meanwhile, reports coming in say Mohammed Kudus is also set to miss the game after picking up an injury on the Black Stars training on Monday ahead of the game.



The West Ham United midfielder’s absence will be a big loss for the team as they hope to pick back to back wins in the qualifiers.



The game will kick off at 4 pm at the Stade de Moroni.