21/22 GPL season was very competitive - Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has said the just-ended Ghana Premier League was highly competitive.



Boadu explained that there were many surprising results which made the season keenly contested.



The Ghana U-15 trainer asserted while addressing the press after his side's 4-1 defeat to RTU on Sunday, June 19, 2020.



"The league was highly competitive because there were surprising results and other things," he said.

Hearts, who won the league last season, failed to retain their title but could defend their MTN FA Cup trophy if they manage to beat Bechem United in the impending final.



Samuel Boadu assured the fans of winning the FA Cup, saying the domestic cup competition is different from the League.



"FA Cup is different from the League. With this preparation, the playing body have seen things are not going well in the league so the FA is the only way to impress the supporters. So we are going to prepare mentally and physiologically to do well and bring the back," he added.



Hearts and Bechem United will go head-to-head in the FA Cup final on Sunday, June 20, 2022, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Phobians, despite having a challenging campaign, could gain a ticket to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup if they beat Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final.



