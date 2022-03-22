0
21 players report to Nigeria camp ahead of Ghana clash

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Twenty-one players have reported to the Super Eagles of Nigeria camp for preparation ahead of their World Cup play-off against Ghana.

The first leg of the titanic qualifying tie will be played on Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Four days later, the two giants will meet again in Abuja with the aggregate winner qualifying for the tournament later this year.

Nigeria, who are keen on securing qualification to the World Cup have started camping in Abuja and are expected to travel to Ghana on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, twenty-one players have reported to camp following the arrival of Watford attacker, Emmanuel Dennis together with Rangers’ pair of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey while Lorient’s Innocent Bonke has also arrived.

"Update! Victor Osimhen is here. 21 players in camp…Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo, Sanusi, Chukwueze, Osimhen" NFF tweeted.

Thirteen players who had arrived on Monday are, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa, Daniel Akpeyi, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Odion Ighalo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, and Frank Onyeka.

The Super Eagles are expecting the arrival of Victor Osimhen, Umar Sadiq, Samuel Chukwueze, Akinkunmi Amoo, and Maduka Okoye.

Kenneth Omeruo and Ademola Lookman face fitness concerns and their situations are yet to be communicated by the Nigeria Football Federation.

