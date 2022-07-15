25 players report for Black Challenge Training ahead of Tri-Nation tourney

Head coach, Richard Obeng has welcomed 25 players in their first training ahead of the tri-nation tournament in the United Kingdom, UK.
The coach named a provisional 31-man provisional team for the Tri-Nation, a new tournament introduced by the English Amputee Football Association ahead of the 2022 Amputee World Cup in Turkey.
Nine (9) foreign-based players made the cut before it was whittled down to 18 players for the competition which starts from July 29-31, 2022.
The Black Challenge contingent will leave Ghana for England later this month for the Tri-Nation competition which will feature Poland and host–England which forms part of the preparation activities for the amputee world cup.
Below is the list of player 31 players invited to start camping:
Richard Arthur Opentil – Sahinbey Amputees S.K. -Turkey
Mubarik Mohammed – Sahinbey Amputees S. K – Turkey
Hamza Mohammed – Pendik Amputee S.K. – Turkey
Fuseini Iddi – Pendik Amputee S.K – Turkey
Richard Ekwam – Konya Spor Amputee S.K – Turkey
Yahaya Yussif – Sahinbey Amputee S.K. – Turkey
Emanuel Allotey – Sisli Yeditepe Amputee S.K. – Turkey
Collins Gyamfi – Konyaspor Amputee S.K – Turkey
Cephas Anum – Konyaspor Amputee S. K – Turkey
Bernard Duodu – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana
Bawa Sambia – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana
Jabil Issah – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana
Mohammed Abdul Gafar – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana
Abdulia Kanyiri Suleiman – Our Hope AFC – Ghana
Seth Larbi – Our Hope AFC- Ghana
Bright Xornam Essie – Our Hope AFC – Ghana
Anokye Stephen – Eafsa AFC – Ghana
Daniel Sean Denteh – Eafsa AFC – Ghana
Michael Esiem Aryeh – Global AFC – Ghana
Atsu Abor – Global AFC – Ghana
Prince Nyarko – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana
Kwaku Anor – Eafsa AFC – Ghana
Stephen Attah Asante – Eafsa AFC – Ghana
Blewu Cashius Mensah – Amugisco AFC – Ghana
Emanuel Osei Kwadwo – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana
Mensah Paul – Amugisco AFC – Ghana
Rafiu Amidu – Kumapem AFC – Ghana
Seidu Abdul Razak – Kumapem AFC – Ghana
Isaac Kwabena Eshun – Kumapem AFC – Ghana
Brown William – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana
Quarshie Isaac – Amugisco AFC – Ghana