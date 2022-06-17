3 call-ups, 84 minutes of play: How local players have fared under Otto Addo's Black Stars

Dennis Korsah, Daniel Afriyie, Augustine Okrah

Black Stars coaches in recent times have been dedicating few slots in their squads to local-based players. However, only a few of these coaches give the players the opportunity to prove their worth.

Since becoming the head coach in March, Otto Addo just like his predecessors has involved local players in his squad.



Within his short period of being at the helms, the German-based trainer has announced two squads for three different competitions. In both squads, three local layers were included.



Therefore, GhanaWeb look back at how local players have fared in the Black Stars since Otto Addo took charge.



Dennis Korsah



Hearts of Oak left-back, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah was the first local player to receive a call-up under Otto Addo.

He was the only local player named among the squad that qualified Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria.



Korsah did not have any minutes in the two-legged game.



He was handed his second national team call-up for the just-ended Kirin Cup in Japan.



Otto handed him his Black Stars debut against Japan where he lasted 68 minutes with Ghana losing the match 4-1.



In the second game against Chile, Korsah came on as a substitute. He came on in added time to replace Andy Yiadom while Ghana were down by two men.

The Black Stars eventually won the match 3-1 on penalties. Korsah played a total of 71 minutes in the mini-tournament.



Daniel Afriyie



Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was named in Otto Addo's 33-man-squad for Black Stars' 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic in June 2022.



He missed out on the matchday squad against Madagascar and subsequently got dropped for the trip to Central African Republic.



He was recalled to join the team for the Kirin Cup in Japan, where he made his Black Stars debut.

Barnieh was subbed on in the game against Japan. He replaced defender, Andy Yiadom in the 82nd minutes.



The former Ghana U-20 captain had a total of 13 minutes under his belt after playing 5 minutes of additional time.



Augustine Okrah



Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah, earned his debut call-up for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. Okrah and Barnieh were the two local players named in the squad for the qualifiers.



Just like Barnieh, Okrah could not make the matchday squad for the Madagascar game and was also dropped for the second game against Central African Republic.

He turned down a recall to join the team for the Kirin Cup.



Generally, Otto Addo seems to have plans for local players but has small room left for them in the squad.



Also, Dennis Korsah seems to appeal to Otto given that he is the local player with the most call-ups and most minutes under the gaffer.



In conclusion, probably, one local player might be in his squad for the World Cup and as it stands, Korsah looks like the favourite. But his form will determine.