3 defeats, ten wins; Check out Ghana's record on opening day of AFCON

The Black Stars will be making their 23rd appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations with a game against one-time champions Morocco today, January 10, 2022, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.



The game between the Black Stars and the Atlas Lions will be the 12th time the two teams will be meeting in all competitions and Ghanaians are hoping to get the win over the Moroccans.



Despite the Moroccans having the upper hand in terms of head-to-head, the Black Stars will fall on their impressive matchday one games at the AFCON against the North African side.



Ghana have lost only three games on opening day since they made their debut in the 1963 edition and are hoping to main that against Morocco.

Below is Ghana’s record on opening day in the history of the AFCON:



24 November 1963: Ghana 1-1 Tunisia



12 November 1965: Ghana 5-2 Congo DR



12 January 1968: Ghana 2-2 Senegal



7 February 1970: Ghana 2-0 Dongo DR



5 March 1978: Ghana 2-1 Zambia

9 March 1980: Ghana 0-0 Algeria



5 March 1982: Libya 2-2 Ghana



5 March 1984: Ghana 1-2 Nigeria



January 15, 1992: Ghana 1-0 Zambia



27 March 1994: Ghana 1-0 Guinea



14 January 1996: Ghana 2-0 Ivory Coast

9 February 1998: Ghana 2-0 Tunisia



22 January 2000: Ghana 1-1 Cameroon



21 January 2002: Morocco 0-0 Ghana



23 January 2006: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana



20 January 2008: Ghana 2-1 Guinea



11 January 2010: Ghana vs Togo (cancelled)

24 January 2012: Ghana 1-0 Botswana



20 January 2013: Ghana 2-2 DR Congo



19 January 2015: Ghana 1-2 Senegal



17 January 2017: Ghana 1-0 Uganda



25 June 2019: Ghana 2-2 Benin