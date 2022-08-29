3 games, 11 goals: Asante Kotoko end Sudan tour with 'basket of goals'

Asante Kotoko SC

2021/2022 Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko are currently in Sudan on a pre-season tour in preparation for the 2022/2023 football season.

The Porcupine Warriors were initially scheduled to jet off to Turkey on August 15, 2022, but had to settle for Sudan for their pre-season training camp due to visa issues.



The Ghanaian giants have been warmly welcomed by the Sudanese people but they have enjoyed a difficult time on the pitch in the three games they have played since touching down in the country.



The record Ghana Premier League winners haven't won a single game in Sudan and that has been a major concern for their fans ahead of the new season.



Here is a recap of Asante Kotoko's pre-season games in Dubai.



Asante Kotoko vs Al Hilal - Game 1

Kotoko's first preseason game in Sudan was against giant Al Hilal on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and it was the first time new captain Richard Boadu led the team out onto the pitch.



The Blue Wave beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 with goals from youngster Lamine Jarjou and Khater Awad.



Asante Kotoko vs Al Hilal - Game 2



The second game was more humiliating and embarrassing for most Asante Kotoko fans as the Ghana Premier League champions were thumped 5-0 at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.



Asante Kotoko started the second game against Al Hilal with a lot of attacking threats but they broke down after conceding the first goal in the 23rd minute.

The defeat meant that Kotoko had conceded 7 goals against the Blue Wave without scoring a single one.



Asante Kotoko vs Simba SC - Game 3



After three games, Asante Kotoko finally scored a goal at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman but this time it was against Tanzanian giants, Simba SC.



New Asante Kotoko signing Steven Mukwala and Stephen Amankona got the two goals for the Porcupines in Omdurman but they conceded four thus raising serious questions about their defense ahead of the new season.



The 4-2 defeat to Simba SC now means Asante Kotoko have conceded 11 in Sudan while scoring only 2.

