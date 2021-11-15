3 games without a win is shameful - Kofi Kordzi on Heart of Oak's poor run

Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi. Credit 442stock

Hearts of Oak striker, Korfi Kordzi, has said the club's winless run in the new season is embarrassing.



Hearts, reigning GPL winners, are yet to record a win after three games into the 2021/2022 season.

Kordzi gave the rainbow team a lead against Aduana, but the hosts conceded a late penalty to end the match in a 1-1 stalemate.



Hearts of Oak have now recorded three consecutive drawn games thus far in the new campaign.



"As champions and three games without a win, it is very shameful. We are very, very disappointed, but we are trying to get back...it is not easy because as a champion, everybody is trying to beat champions, so it is very difficult," the bulky striker shared his frustrations after the game.



After his goal last Sunday, Kofi Kordzi increased his tally to two and also won the man-of-the-match award for an impressive display.