3 players who could replace injured Benjamin Tetteh in Black Stars squad for Brazil friendly

L-R Abdul Aziz, Joel Fameyeh, Benard Tekpetey

The Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, may have to make a change to his 29-man squad for the international break.

Addo's squad list includes striker Benjamin Tetteh, who may miss Ghana's friendly games during the September break due to injury.



Hull City manager, Shota Arveladze, has confirmed that Benjamin Tetteh's injury will keep him out for a long time.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Here are three players who could replace Benjamin Tetteh



Abdul Aziz



Rio Have striker Abdul Aziz has been in exciting form in the Portuguese league.

In six matches, he has scored four goals and provided two assists.



Benard Tekpetey



Ludogorate Razgrad striker Benard Tekpetey is on fire for the UEFA Europa League side.



He has scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists in all competitions for the Bulgarian side, playing a total of 1,000 minutes.



Joel Fameyeh



Joel Fameye is off to a good start at his new club Ruben Kazan's. The striker has 5 goals in 7 games in Russia's top flight.

