300,000 Ghana cedis whooping cash prize as 2022 opener

soccabet winner

Source: Soccabet Ghana

The year couldn’t be any better with a customer winning a whopping 300,000 Ghana cedis screamer at Soccabet Ghana.

As numerous leagues are in session, clients bet on games to invest in possible outcomes.



On January 5, 2022, a customer betted on four leagues, thus; the Superleague Greece, the EFL Cup semifinal first leg, the Brazil U-20 Copa Saõ Paulo de Juniores group games, and the Spanish Copa del Rey.



In the first slip, the customer staked a total of 500 Ghana cedis with a preferred option on;



1. Panathinaikos Athens against Aris Thessaloniki in the Superleague Greece



2. Real Madrid against CD Alocoyano in the Spanish Copa del Rey

3. Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspurs in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg



4. EC Saõ Bernardo SP against EC Saõ Bento SP in the Brazil U-20 Copa Saõ Paulo de Juniores Group 22 fixture



5. D Saõ Caetano SP against Desportiva Perilima in the Brazil U-20 Copa Saõ Paulo de Juniores Group 21 fixture



Check out the 2 other slips in the pictures.



The customer was awarded the cash price at the head office on Thursday, January 6, 2022, where the excitement was built up and the appreciation was made to the leading betting company in Ghana with the highest odds.









