0
Menu
Sports

32 basic schools to compete for CAF U-16 School Competition slots

CAF U 16.jpeg CAF African Schools Programme

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A total of Thirty-two Schools from the sixteen regions of Ghana will play against each other for two slots to represent Ghana at the CAF U-16 Schools competition.

Sixteen (16) schools will compete in the School-based Boys Under-16 competition with the other sixteen also competing in the competition for Under-16 Girls.

The competition is scheduled to begin from the end of June- July, 2022.

The eventual winners of the Male & Female competitions will represent Ghana at the CAF Pan-African Schools Football Championship which was introduced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

The continental soccer competitions is being introduced into schools across the continent, targeting both U16 boys and U16 girls in an effort to use the lessons of football to guide growth and development and shape future leaders.

Ghana is part of six countries from the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B to have committed to the idea from the continental football body and the GFA is poised to roll out the maiden national edition together with Ghana Education Service(GES).

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education together with the GFA signed up for Ghana to take part of the competition.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died