32 basic schools to compete for CAF U-16 School Competition slots

CAF African Schools Programme

A total of Thirty-two Schools from the sixteen regions of Ghana will play against each other for two slots to represent Ghana at the CAF U-16 Schools competition.

Sixteen (16) schools will compete in the School-based Boys Under-16 competition with the other sixteen also competing in the competition for Under-16 Girls.



The competition is scheduled to begin from the end of June- July, 2022.



The eventual winners of the Male & Female competitions will represent Ghana at the CAF Pan-African Schools Football Championship which was introduced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe.



The continental soccer competitions is being introduced into schools across the continent, targeting both U16 boys and U16 girls in an effort to use the lessons of football to guide growth and development and shape future leaders.



Ghana is part of six countries from the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B to have committed to the idea from the continental football body and the GFA is poised to roll out the maiden national edition together with Ghana Education Service(GES).

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education together with the GFA signed up for Ghana to take part of the competition.



