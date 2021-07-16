39 Black Princesses receive call up to commence preparations for World Cup

Plack Princesses team line up for training match

Source: GNA

Head Coach of the Black Princesses Ben Fokuo has invited 39 players for camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram as at Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The team would begin preparations for the 2022 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana drew a bye in the preliminary round of the qualifiers but would face Guinea Bissau in the first round of the qualifiers in September this year.



The Black Princesses are in search of tickets to a record six conservative appearance at the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica next year.

Herein the invited players Grace Baanwa, Cynthia Konlan, Queenabel Amankwaa, Comfort Yeboah, Tedina Seyere, Azuma Bugre, Joyce Larbi, Suzzy Dede Teye, Tutwaa Abigail, Jackqualin Owusu Amoako, Evelyn Badu, Grace Anima, Mukarama Abdulai, Doris Boadiwaa, Rahama Jafaru, Barikisu Abdul Rahman, Aziblim Farihana, Lydia Atimka, Sandra Atinga, Anasthesia Achiaa, Asana Yahaya, Abena Anoma Opoku, Loisa Aniwaa, Ayisha Yakubu



Elshadai Acheampong, Basira Alhassan, Elizabeth Oppong, Tracey Twum, Matilda Bless Fodu, Alexia Ehoma, Mavis Owusu, Mafia Nyame, Juanita Aguadze, Salamatu Abdulai, Felicity Asante, Thelma Baffou, Suzanne Ama Duah, Elizabeth Sarpong and Philomena Abaica