3Sports, GFA to organize a day’s forum on hooliganism in domestic football

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at the Executive Theatre of TV3

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

3Sports in partnership with the Ghana Football Association is organizing an event to look at hooliganism in domestic football. Under the theme: ‘Tackling a growing threat to the domestic game’, the event will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at the Executive Theatre of TV3, Accra at 10:00 am.

The event has been occasioned by recent acts of hooliganism at some match venues, which has drawn widespread condemnation. Speakers will include key stakeholders from mainstream football administration, media, and security among others.



Ghana Football Association General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, Commander of the Greater Accra Regional Police Operations ACP Kwasi Ofori, CEO of Karela United Elloeny Amande and Jerome Otchere are among the speakers for the event.

Group Head of Sports at Media General Juliet Bawuah said: “We set out to do this to mainly speak to the growing issue of hooliganism at our match venues. “Over the years, we have witnessed it become such an important topic that bothers all of us. The 3Sports Forum gives us a unique opportunity to fully proffer solutions to help in the tackling of something that has the potential of hindering the growth of domestic football. Our speakers are experienced and wield the needed institutional knowledge to properly speak on this issue.”