3rd Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament fixed for June 26

The ceremony has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic

The 3rd Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament tees off at the Achimota Golf Club on Saturday 26th June 2021.

This is the third in the series and would be under the distinguished auspices of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



This year's event has as its theme, 'Transforming The Nation Through Golf', in addition to being in honour of the President is designed to bring together the Executive arm of Government and leaders of Corporate Ghana to aligning bringing ideas for national development.



The twice-postponed event was moved from Tafo Golf Club the original venue because of logistical challenges and Covid concerns.

Powered by the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) and North Western Solutions, the event is proudly sponsored by 19 corporate institutions.



It promises to be exciting with the “crème de la crème” of golfers in Ghana are expected to take part.



The ceremonial tee-off will be at 7 am, whiles the presentation is expected to be at 4 pm.