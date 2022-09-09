4 females, 16 males: Alhaji Grusah gives details about his 20 children

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah

In Ghana football, sons of club owners rarely play for their fathers' teams. However, it appears that King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Grusah could be the first owner to have a team of 16 players who are his sons if he so desires.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, the veteran Ghanaian football administrator revealed that he has a total of twenty children.



He stated that only four of the twenty are female, with the remaining sixteen being male.



"I have 20 children. The Females are Fauzia, Hafsat, Fatima, and Rayan. Yeah, the females are four, and the remaining are males."



"They are a team already. In those days 16 will be enough," he said with a big smile.



When asked if his sons enjoy football as much as their father, he mentioned three of them: Fawaz, Kamel (who previously worked at King Faisal), and one who has recently completed Islamic University in Saudi Arabia.



Alhaji Grusah is a well-known figure in football circles for his tough-talking demeanour.

He is currently a member of the Black Stars management committee and will be part of the delegation that will lead Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar in November 2022.



