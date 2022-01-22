4 foreign players who can help Ghana's World Cup campaign

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

The Black Stars will hope to get back to the World Cup stage but standing in their way is an old rival, who has found his wings and is flying like a true Super Eagles.

The Nigerians have switched up the boiler and are looking brilliant in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars in contrast are at an all-time low-having just crashed out of the AFCON without recording a win for the first time in their illustrious history.



But history suggests that the Black Stars have the upper hand with 21 victories, 10 defeats and 18 draws in 49 games against their more populated and noisy neighbours in green and white.



It’s fitting that the next two fixtures will break the ceiling on half a century of games, but the Blacks Stars need to get their house in shape and restore the dignity and pride that the people of Ghana have always associated with the team in the past.



Here are four players who are out looking in that could be game-changers going forwards;

Tariq Lamptey- The right-back has been a breath of fresh air since moving to Brighton from childhood club Chelsea.







The Ghana Football Association are in constant talks with the player to consider playing for the Black Stars, instead of holding on to the England dream.



Both his parents are Ghanaians, even though Tariq would ordinarily prefer to play for England, he would jump at the chance to play at the World Cup with the Stars.



Blessed with speed, skill, and low centre of gravity, Lamptey will be an instant upgrade on all the fullbacks and wingers Ghana currently have at their disposal.

- Another who is looking up the clock on England even though he has Ghana as a reliable second option.







Odoi has flattered to deceive and has seen his star start to life as a professional footballer dimmed by the emergence of players like Phil Forden, Mason Greenwood, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka.



He has made it clear he will not be playing for the England U21 anymore having spent time there while his younger mates were turning up for England.



Even though there are questions on his finishing, a new face and a willing Odoi will be unstoppable in a Ghana shirt. He is definitely there for the taking and it's up to the GFA to convince him.

Eddie Nketiah







The London born Ghanaian is the record holder for England’s U-21 (14 goals) side and even though he is itching for a Three Lions call-up, he would look Ghana’s way if the right project is sold to him.



He is currently counting the days for his Arsenal contract to run out and he will look to sort out both his club and international career soon. Ghana can guarantee him time while he tries to replace the goals the Stars have missed since Asamoah Gyan left the team.



Kelvin Yeboah





Has been called up to the Ghana national team but is not yet capped, whoever makes the decision to cap players must do that immediately as his unique skill set will be priceless in a couple of years.



Last season he scored 17 goals in 34 appearances for Storms Graz and he is high on the list of agents and clubs looking for forwards who are good as inverted forward and target men.



With the Black Stars looking to open a new chapter, these are men who will relish a fresh start.