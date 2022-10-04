4 reasons why Otto Addo should settle on a 3-back system for the World Cup

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, and his technical staff have trialled a variety of systems in the hopes of settling on one before the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off.

Otto Addo has experimented with both the 3-back and 4-back systems since beginning his employment in March 2022. He tested both methods against Brazil and Nicaragua during the September international break.



The 3-back showed to be more effective for the squad than the 4-back between the two formations and in the games played during the break.



Here are four reasons why a 3-back system should be the ideal formation for the Black Stars at the World Cup



Balance

Ghana's 3-back formation provided balance in both offence and defence. It was clearly visible during the friendly match versus Brazil.



With a 4-2-3-1 formation, Otto Addo's squad was trailing by three goals at the break, with Ghana looking lost and did not have a sniff in the attack.



The team changed to a 3-5-2 in the second half and started to look threatening while being resolute at the back. Ghana had numerous chances to score before the half finished scoreless.



The system proved that against the toughest opponents Ghana can weather the storm and cause havoc on the other end.

Most players are familiar with the system



Either 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 has been Otto Addo's most frequently employed formation. On paper, he sets his side up with four at the back, but during a game, he switches to three back.



Moreover, players like Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah and some others play in the system at their club level.



Since the majority of his players are comfortable with the system, a change could be troublesome. It appears to be the perfect fit for them.

Best defensive cover



Ghana's 3-back formation provides the team with the best defensive cover possible. As a result of Ghana's low goal-scoring rate, defending well must be a priority at the World Cup.



The system provides a numerical advantage when playing a mid or low block. Ghana may therefore rely on the strategy to pick up scrappy wins with the few goals they would score at the World Cup to progress.



Accommodate certain players

Otto Addo could be able to accommodate some players with ease using the information. Dede Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, has been criticised for contributing little to the team's play and should instead come off the bench.



But because he is the captain, putting him on the sidelines would lead to attitude issues and unnecessary attention to the squad, with the press focusing on the captain-manager connection.



Therefore, a 3-5-2 system with Dede and Inaki Williams up top will work to prevent such from happening.



The Al Sadd man will only need to score, which is something he is skilled at, in these situations.