40,000 fans to attend Ghana vs Nigeria match at Baba Yara

The 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff first leg between Ghana and Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will see full attendance.



According to the National Sports Authority, FIFA through CAF has given the green light for the venue to admit supporters to its 40,000 capacity.



Speaking to Peace FM, Spokesperson of the National Sports Authority, Charles Amofa said Nigeria will get 2,000 tickets, which is 5% of the total capacity as required by FIFA.

"Our Nigerian brothers who want to watch the game on Friday made a request. They wanted 10,000 that was Cape Coast Stadium. But at Baba Yara, the full capacity is 40,000 so what the Ministry of Youth and Sports has done is that the CAF requirement is 5% of the full capacity so that will be a number of 2,000. With that, the E-ticketing team will block that number for our Nigerian brothers to come and watch the game," he told Peace FM.



The match was initially set to be played at the 20,000-seater capacity Cape Coast Stadium but was moved to Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after Nigeria expressed concerns about the poor state of the Cape Coast pitch.



The match which will be played on March 25, 2022, is 7 days away from kickoff with the Super Eagles expected to land in Ghana on Wednesday, March 23.



