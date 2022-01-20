40-year AFCON drought is too much – Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has expressed his worry about the Black Stars 40-year Africa Cup of Nations drought after the team’s abysmal performance in Cameroon.

The West African powerhouse recorded their worse performance at the AFCON and their first exit in the group stage since 2006 after defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.



The four-time African Champions suffered a 3-2 defeat to AFCON debutants on Tuesday at the Roumde Adjia stadium.



Ghana will now have to wait until 2023 in the search of a fifth Africa Cup of Nations title.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Polo said, “It’s very disappointing because the way we exited the tournament isn’t the best but all the same life must go forward”

“We should now think about what to do in order to get the team back on track. We started winning this cup for Ghana and won it four times but since then we are struggling to win it again. 40-year AFCON drought is too much, so I feel something must be done and nobody will do it for us, we have to do ourselves”



“We appointed a white coach and technical director, yet we couldn’t win the trophy so it is about time we give the national to a Ghanaian, after all, local coaches won us the AFCON,” he said.



The Black Stars team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Thursday following their shocking exit from the tournament.