43 players handed Black Stars ‘B’ call up

The invited players are to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Center on Wednesday

Forty-three players drawn from the various Ghanaian Premier League and Division Clubs have been invited as the Black Stars ‘B’ team to commence camping ahead of their upcoming assignments.

The invited players according to a GhanaGuardian report sighted by GhanaWeb are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday, August 4.



Below are the invited players:



Goal Keepers



Richard Attah - Hearts of Oak



Razak Abalora - Asante Kotoko



Danlard Ibrahim - King Faisal



Stephen Kweku - Olympics



Richard Baidoo - Karela fc



Right Back



Fatawu Mohammed - Hearts of Oak



Philemon Baffour - Dreams FC

Simon Martey - Ebusua Dwarfs



Left Back



Ibrahim Imoro - Asante Kotoko



Dennis Korsah - Ebusua Dwarfs



Yakubu Shaibu - Kotoku Royals



Center Back



Rashid Mohammed - Eleven Wonders



Robert Addo - Hearts of Oak



Konadu Yiadom - WAFA



Ismail Abdul Ganiu - Asante Kotoko



Ibrahim Abdlah - Dreams FC

Terry Yegbe - Vision FC



Defensive midfield



Benjamin Afutu Kotey - Hearts of Oak



Razak Kasim - Olympics



George Asamoah - Ebusua Dwarfs



Maxwell Arthur - Dreams FC



Central Midfield



Salifu Moro - Bechem United



David Abagna Sandan - Ashantigold



Offensive Midfield



Gladson Awako - Olympics

Salifu Ibrahim - Hearts of Oak



Augustine Boakye - WAFA



Rashid Nortey - Medeama SC



Frederick Ansah Botchway - Hearts of Oak



Wingers



Jonah Attuquaye - Legon Cities



Enock Asubonteng - WAFA



Emmanuel Gyamfi - Asante Kotoko



Samuel Ashie Quaye - Olympics



Daniel Barnie Afriyie - Hearts of Oak



Victor Oduro - Dreams FC

Augustine Boakye - Kotoku Royals



Attackers



Kwame Peprah - King Faisal



Diawise Taylor - Karela United



Stephen Amankona - Berekum Chelsea



Maxwell Abbey Quaye - Olympics



Prince Opoku Agyemang - Medeama SC



Abdul Rauf Salifu - Accra Lions



Alhassan Siisu - Steadfast FC



Prince Owusu - Bibiani Gold stars