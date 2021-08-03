43 players handed Black Stars ‘B’ call up

Forty-three players drawn from the various Ghanaian Premier League and Division Clubs have been invited as the Black Stars ‘B’ team to commence camping ahead of their upcoming assignments.
The invited players according to a GhanaGuardian report sighted by GhanaWeb are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday, August 4.
Below are the invited players:
Goal Keepers
Richard Attah - Hearts of Oak
Razak Abalora - Asante Kotoko
Danlard Ibrahim - King Faisal
Stephen Kweku - Olympics
Richard Baidoo - Karela fc
Right Back
Fatawu Mohammed - Hearts of Oak
Philemon Baffour - Dreams FC
Simon Martey - Ebusua Dwarfs
Left Back
Ibrahim Imoro - Asante Kotoko
Dennis Korsah - Ebusua Dwarfs
Yakubu Shaibu - Kotoku Royals
Center Back
Rashid Mohammed - Eleven Wonders
Robert Addo - Hearts of Oak
Konadu Yiadom - WAFA
Ismail Abdul Ganiu - Asante Kotoko
Ibrahim Abdlah - Dreams FC
Terry Yegbe - Vision FC
Defensive midfield
Benjamin Afutu Kotey - Hearts of Oak
Razak Kasim - Olympics
George Asamoah - Ebusua Dwarfs
Maxwell Arthur - Dreams FC
Central Midfield
Salifu Moro - Bechem United
David Abagna Sandan - Ashantigold
Offensive Midfield
Gladson Awako - Olympics
Salifu Ibrahim - Hearts of Oak
Augustine Boakye - WAFA
Rashid Nortey - Medeama SC
Frederick Ansah Botchway - Hearts of Oak
Wingers
Jonah Attuquaye - Legon Cities
Enock Asubonteng - WAFA
Emmanuel Gyamfi - Asante Kotoko
Samuel Ashie Quaye - Olympics
Daniel Barnie Afriyie - Hearts of Oak
Victor Oduro - Dreams FC
Augustine Boakye - Kotoku Royals
Attackers
Kwame Peprah - King Faisal
Diawise Taylor - Karela United
Stephen Amankona - Berekum Chelsea
Maxwell Abbey Quaye - Olympics
Prince Opoku Agyemang - Medeama SC
Abdul Rauf Salifu - Accra Lions
Alhassan Siisu - Steadfast FC
Prince Owusu - Bibiani Gold stars
- Black Stars' defender Lumor Agbenyenu loses 4-year-old son
- Black Stars receive US$40,000 support from Huawei after President's appeal
- Bernhard Lippert blasts Ghanaian coaches for not helping with information
- I almost lost interest to play for Black Stars - Gladson Awako
- NFF in talks to have Nigeria play Ghana in friendly later this year
- Read all related articles