4th Ghana Football Awards - Daniel Oduro speaks about July 2 event

Sports journalist and Managing Editor of Ghanaweb, Daniel Oduro, believes the Ghana Football Awards (GFAwards) have become the yardstick used in Ghana to measure the achievements of Ghanaian players and encourage players to strive for more recognition.

Oduro on Joy Prime’s Morning Show with KMJ said the award scheme in its fourth year has become the most trusted in the country.



“When we devised the award scheme, we had no idea that the year would turn out to be the most difficult year for football in the country. Nonetheless, we introduced the awards, and it quickly captured the attention of the masses; its fourth edition is eagerly anticipated by almost all Ghanaians,” he said.



He went on to say that it is a travesty that a child can recognise Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at a glance but not the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, highlighting the importance of the Ghana Football Awards.

“The goal of the award itself is to create superstars in the league, we must celebrate our own people who can make the numbers. The plan is to put such people on billboards and have them star in commercials to familiarise people with these players” he added.



The GFAwards will take place on July 2nd at the Accra International Conference Centre.