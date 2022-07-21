5 coaches who could replace Prosper Narteh Ogum as Asante Kotoko coach

Some coaches tipped to become Kotoko coach

The resignation of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has left a huge void for Asante Kotoko to fill owing to the great strides he made at the club.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum was reported to have resigned from his post as head coach of Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



Prosper Narteh Ogum joined the Porcupine Warriors from WAFA on a two-year contract.



The coach led the Porcupine Warriors to an unbeaten run in their first four matches of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



He was expected to lead Asante Kotoko for their 2022 CAF Champions League.



Following the resignation of the coach, Asante Kotoko might be back on the market to search for a new coach to replace coach Prosper Narteh.



Here are 5 coaches who can replace Prosper Narteh as Kotoko coach

Kasim Mingle







The Bechem United gaffer joined the Hunters a season ago and has managed to transform the club to become a force in the Ghana Premier League.



Last season, Mingle helped Bechem United finish 3rd in the league race as they won 13, drew 15 and lost 6 matches in 34 games. Mingle also led his charges to the finals of the FA Cup where they lost to Hearts of Oak. The coach has been credited with playing an influential role in Augustine Okrah’s success last season.



Bashiru Hayford





As one of the experienced gaffers on the list, Bashiru Hayford is a coach who is able to withstand the pressure that comes with managing a top club like Asante Kotoko.



Having already won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko in the 2007/08 season and repeated same with Ashgold in 2015, Bashiru can be able to lead the Porcupines to another successful campaign in the GPL. The former Black Queens coach is experienced enough to lead Kotoko in their African club campaign.



CK Akonnor







Maybe this might be the right time for CK Akonnor to right the wrongs that led to his first controversial exit at Asante Kotoko.



After being at the helm for only 9 months, Akonnor helped the Porcupines with the NC Special Competition and led the club to reach the money zone at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Akonnor has been able to gain more experience after managing the Ghana national team and his return to Kotoko can end being a good one.



Bismark Kobby Mensah







Despite being a rookie in the Ghana Premier League, the Karela United coach led the club to finish 4th on the league log. Kobby Mensah has loads of knowledge about the game with his experience of being a former Ghana u-17 player.



Prior to his arrival in Karela, Kobby Mensah led Samatex to finish 3rd in the Division One League. He also served as a deputy coach for the national U15 team in 2019.



Ernest Middendorp





The former Asante Kotoko coach who recently joined the technical staff of Kenpong Football Academy is also capable of managing the Porcupine Warriors as they prepare for their African Club Campaign.



Middendorp has coached more than 20 different clubs. His most recent stint was with Maritzburg United of South Africa. With vast experience on the African terrain, Middendorp can lead Kotoko to success if the club opts for his help.



