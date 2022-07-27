6 Ghana Premier League players Kotoko must sign

Kotoko are often the big spenders in the GPL

The transfer season is back and the biggest spenders in the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko are in the market to sign some of the best players in the country.

Although the Porcupine Warrior achieved their target of winning the league title last season, there is still more room for improvement as they prepare to conquer Africa



The Kumasi-based club have lost three of their key players Fabio Gama, Mudasiru Salifu and Richard Boadu, with others also on the verge of leaving.



As the team also prepares for their campaign in the CAF Champions League, here are 6 players who could join the Ghana Premier League champions



Iddrisu Abdulai



The goalkeeper was the pillar in post for Bechem United as they finished third in the league and runners-up in the MTN FA Cup.



The 25-year-old had 18 clean sheets in 31 games, conceding 18 goals and clinching one MVP award with the hunters last season.

He could be a good addition to Kotoko’s goalkeeping department made up of Danlad Ibrahim and Kwame Baah



Michael Ampadu



The Legon Cities defender could be a suitable replacement for Augustine Agyapong should he leave Kotoko this season.



Ampadu made 29 appearances last season for the Accra-based club and managed one assist.



Legon Cities are reported to be ready for negotiations before the player’s contract runs out in November.





Samuel Osei Kuffuor



The dependable Bechem United defender has been on the radar of Kotoko since the transfer window opened.



Kuffuor grabbed the attention of fans following an impressive match against Kotoko last season where he made 29 appearances and scored once.



The defender will be a good pair with any of the central defenders at Asante Kotoko



Jonah Attuquaye



The 22-year-old winger is one of the players the Porcupines are very keen on signing. The Legon Cities players can operate as a direct attacker, he has good pace and speed and often wins more free kicks due to his ability to threaten the defence of opponents.

Legon Cities star recently dazzled fans with his skill in Black Galaxies match against Benin.



Emmanuel Adu-Siaw



The Samartex player was one of the best left-backs in the Division One League season and his performance was rewarded with a call-up for Black Galaxies match against Benin.



Adu-Siaw earned nine assists, one goal and three Man of the match awards in 27 appearances to help Samartex qualify for the premiership.



David Abagna Sandan



Despite RTU’s poor performance in the league last season, Abagna was able to record some quality goals in the league.

The striker bagged 9 goals last season and was injured for the most part of the season as he managed just 16 matches.



Abagna will be a great compliment to Kotoko’s attack with Franck Etouga and Mfegue set to stay.



JNA/KPE