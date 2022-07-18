6 players from 2014 World Cup team who could make Otto Addo’s squad for 2022 World Cup

Players from 2014 World Cup team who could make 2022 World Cup squad

On June 23, FIFA announced that the participating teams can name 26 players in their squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after the number was increased from 23-26 man squad.



The information was presumably refreshing for players who were not convinced about their chances of making the team had FIFA restricted the team’s selection to 23.



However, the selection for the World Cup despite the increase from 23 to 26 players will be difficult for Otto Addo and his technical team following the arrival of six new players.



Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah were unveiled by the Ghana Football Association on June 5, 2022, as the new set of players who are available for Black Stars call-ups.



Barring any injuries before November, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu will definitely be in the squad for the World Cup thus limiting the chances of many others who started the World Cup qualification campaign.



Ghana's last World Cup appearance was in 2014 and though most of the players who played are no longer part of the team, some of them may be in the squad.



Below are six of the players from 2014 World Cup team who could make it into Otto Addo's squad for Qatar 2022.



Andre Dede Ayew





Played all the three group games and scored twice (against USA and Germany) at the age of 25 in the 2014 World Cup, Andre Dede Ayew might have his last bite at the World Cup as captain of the Black Stars.



The 31-year-old Al Sadd forward is the most experienced member of the current squad and will be needed in Qatar as he is now known as the ‘scorer of important’ goals for the Black Stars.



Jordan Ayew







Jordan Ayew made his debut in the World Cup in 2014 and just like his brother Andre also played all three games though he started only one game against United States.



The Crystal Palace forward didn't score in the 2014 World Cup and the qualifiers for the 2022 edition and will want to get his name on the scoresheet in the Mundial.



Jordan Ayew is one of Otto Addo's trusted soldiers and will be in Qatar to fight for his General and defend his country.



Mubarak Wakaso





The man whose presence in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 Kirin Cup generated so much controversy could make the squad for the World Cup.



Wakaso didn't play against the USA in Ghana's opening game in the 2014 World Cup but was a substitute against Germany and Portugal respectively.



The former Villarreal midfielder before the 2022 Kirin Cup hadn't kicked a ball since October 2021 but was always in the camp of the Black Stars during the international break.



Despite his inactiveness, a full-fit Mubarak Wakaso is a great asset for the Black Stars and might make it to Qatar.



Unlike Andre and Jordan, Wakaso only has a slim chance of making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Jonathan Mensah







The Columbus Crew captain has made 90 appearances and produced a goal for the Black Stars since making his debut in 2010.



Now 31, the 2009 U-20 World Cup winner played in both the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups with the Black Stars.

Jonathan Mensah is the longest serving member in the current Black Stars team after captain Andre Dede Ayew who made his debut in 2008.



Though the former Udinese defender was part of the squad that qualified for the 2022 World Cup, his chances of making it to Qatar have reduced following the arrival of Mohammed Salisu and Stephan Ambrosius.



John Boye







He has been the most criticized Black Stars defender in the last decade having committed a series of defensive blunders and scoring important goals in major tournaments.



John Boye became a public target after the 2014 World Cup following pictures of him, kissing the $100,000 appearance bonus cash.



He has made 68 appearances and has scored 5 goals but he hasn't been part of the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



John Boye is not part of Otto Addo's plans per what we have seen in the last three months but injuries and other factors can force the hand of the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach to add the 35 years old to his squad.



Christian Atsu





Nicknamed ‘Ghana Messi’ after his exceptional performance which made him the best player in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, the 30-year-old attacker couldn't get to the stage Ghanaians pictured for him.



The former Newcastle United player has clearly been forgotten by Ghanaians because of the pool of wingers available for the coach to choose from.



Christian Atsu has a very slim chance of making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will take a big miracle for it to happen.



He was untouchable in the 2014 World Cup team as he started all three group games against USA, Germany, and Portugal.



Author: Joel Eshun



JE/KPE