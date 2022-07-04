6 things to know about Hearts target Collins Amoah Boateng

Tamale City midfielder Collins Amoah Boateng

Several Premier League sides have been linked with the signature of Tamale City midfielder Collins Amoah Boateng, but Hearts are believed to be in the lead.

But whilst the midfielder isn’t a household name in football, his prowess is causing a stir among top-flight clubs, as he continues to defy the odds.



Here are six things you should know about the Hearts' target



Paul Pogba Comparison



Boateng is far from the finished article and certainly needs refinement in some areas.



There have been many comparisons between him and Paul Pogba, and this seems fair. He is still a physical force to be reckoned with, possessing both pace and power.

He’s very capable of keeping the ball at his feet and looking up for support to either move the ball up the pitch or to get out of a tight situation.



Boateng’s role with Tamale City where he plays in Division One is seen as a box-to-box midfielder and is capable of being a defensive shield for his team or a threat inside the opponent's half.



The Youngster is a tremendous dribbler that likes to run with the ball holding off any opponent and shows great determination to get back and get forward when possible.



He is certainly a prospect to keep an eye out for but would need to develop several parts of his game to cement himself as one of the finest in the country at his position as his career progresses.



Can fill in at centre-back

Ahhhh now Hearts’ sudden interest makes sense.



Not only would Boateng be able to plug the gap left by Abdul Aziz Nurudeen in their midfield, but he can also fill in at centre-back and has done so on more than a handful of occasions over the past few seasons.



The Phobians have endured an injury nightmare in defence this season and so the signing of Boateng would provide extra backup were they ever to endure similar woes in the future.



Midfield engine



Boateng leaves it all out on the pitch when he plays. A tenacious and tireless worker, who thrives in recovering the ball at the base of midfield, halting attacks, and showcasing his tackling ability.

He has been one of Division One’s top midfield tacklers over the last year, averaging over three tackles per 90 minutes, as well as more than 20 pressures per 90. He gives attackers no room to breathe.



He’s supremely confident



Boateng’s confidence in his own ability is clear for all to see. He demands the ball even when in pressure situations and backs himself to dribble out of tight spaces.



While he has sometimes been accused of picking the safe option with regards to his passing, he’s not afraid to try and split defences with ambitious through balls from deep areas and if at first, he doesn’t succeed, he’ll just try again.



Has been on the radar of some of Ghana’s top clubs

Hearts are not the only club who have been keeping tabs on the midfielder, with Aduana Stars, RTU, and King Faisal all previously linked with a move for the midfielder.



None of the aforementioned clubs, however, have gone as far as submitting an official bid for the player. Tamale City is in a tricky spot financially and that’s seemingly why they are willing to allow Boateng to join the Phobians.



Kumasi roots



Born in Asawasi, a suburb of Kumasi, Boateng had his education at the Kumasi Technical Institute.



From a footballing perspective, Boateng represented Asokwa Deportivo before joining Tamale City.