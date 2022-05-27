0
7 Hearts players, 5 Kotoko stars headline Black Stars B 35-man squad for CHAN qualifiers

Local Black Stars XI V CIV 1 Black Stars

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana coach Annor Walker has named his 35 man squad to open camping on May 30, 2022, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

His team will report to camp to begin preparation for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.

The Black Stars B will play Benin in the preliminary stage of the qualifiers in search of a ticket to the biennial competition scheduled for Algeria in January 2023.

Ghana has failed to qualify for the tournament in the last three editions and will hope to make another appearance this time around.

The Black Stars ‘B’ finished 2nd in the Maiden edition of the tournament in 2009 and also in 2014.

Full Squad Below:

