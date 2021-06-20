7 famous Ghanaian football father and son duos

Rodney is the firstborn of Stephen Appiah

In the current age, the term “chip off the old block” has become somewhat redundant since sons take on different roles when they mature.

But, in some cases, children follow the footsteps of their father and sometimes achieve greater things.



One key example is that of Paulo Maldini, whose father played the beloved sport and entered AC Milan’s folklore. Paulo followed suit and his son, Daniel Maldini is doing same.



In Ghana, the Ayew family are well known. Abedi Ayew Pele, arguably Ghana’s greatest footballer, produced three sons – Andre, Jordan and Rahim – who play the sport as well.



On Father’s Day, we take a look at 7 other footballers following in the footsteps of their fathers.



Stephen Appiah – Rodney Appiah



Rodney is the firstborn of Stephen Appiah. The young boy, according to the former Black Stars captain, quit schooling to focus on football.



Speaking about his son’s football journey for the first time on TV3 in May, an emotional Appiah said he accepted his son’s somewhat strange decision after careful thought.



Rodney seems to be doing something right as he signed his first professional contract in March with Great Olympics, a year after he started serious training with his father.

Appiah says he will be proud to see his son, who plays as a midfielder, do better than him.



Laryea Kingston – Jacob Kingston



Jacob and Rodney are close friends. Unsurprisingly, because they are playing mates and the connection between their fathers.



He signed his contract with Great Olympics in the same month as Rodney.



Jacob is wide forward and is 23 years. He has the blessings of his father, Laryea, to reach the highest level in football.



Charles Akonnor – Charles Jesaja Herrmann



Born in 2000, Hermann developed an interest in football at a very tender age, obviously, because of his father who is very passionate about the game, having played and now coaching.



Hermann joined Wolfsburg, a club his father played five years, when he was young and has made steady progress. He is currently a member of the reserve team.

Despite having a Ghanaian father, Herrmann holds German citizenship and has played for youth teams of the European country. However, he hasn’t decided on which country to represent at senior level.



In 2018, Akonnor said the boy was undecided.



“At this stage, it is good for him playing for the U18’s, U19’s [of Germany]. When the time comes, we will have to make a decision,” he told Asempa FM.



But, with his father now Ghana’s head coach, he might be thinking about the West African country.



Asamoah Gyan – Frederick Gyan



Frederick hopes to emulate his dad’s illustrious career, which has seen him set enviable records.



The boy is said to be based in the United Kingdom, where he plays for semi-professional club, Oxford City FC. Last year, Gyan celebrated Frederick for winning his second youth trophy with the team.



Sebastien Barnes – Joselpho Barnes

Joselpho Barnes, the son of former Ghana U-17 captain Sebastien Barnes, introduced himself to Ghanaians this year as he helped Black Satellites win the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.



Born in Oberhausen, Joselpho says his decision to choose Ghana over Germany was inspired by his father.



His career is progressing well. Recently, he scored one of Ghana’s two goals in the Asian tour.



Joselpho, 19, has a contract with Schalke 04.



Matthew Amoah – Matthew Jr Amoah



In 2018, Matthew Jr Amoah was signed by Dutch giants Feyenoord. The boy excelled in trials, forcing the club to grant him a scholarship to stay with the academy.



He is following in the footsteps of his dad with his amazing scoring talent which looks to have been honed by Amoah Sr who played a key role in Ghana’s qualification to the first World Cup in 2006.



Jr Amoah plays for Feyenoord U13 team.

Sammy Kuffour – Sammy Kuffour Jr



Kuffour, no doubt, had a successful career. The former Ghana defender won it all at club level, including the Champions League.



In an interview in 2020, the Bayern Munich legend revealed his first son, Sammy Kuffour Jr is a footballer. The boy was born in Germany.



“He [Junior] can play in the midfield, he can play as a centre-back. So I watched him play and I was really impressed. Don’t you think Abedi Pele is happy right now [seeing his children playing for Ghana]? I will be happy if it happens with mine,” Kuffour said on Joy FM.



“I want him [junior] to choose what he wants to do. It depends on him [to choose the country he plays for] but my influence will play a major role.”