7 popular players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana in the 2000s

Some of Ghana's ex-players who switched nationalities

Players switching nationalities to play for Ghana has become one of the latest trends in the Ghanaian football space lately. It’s however interesting to know that nationality switch is not a new phenomenon in Ghana.

Even before the Black Stars qualified for their first World Cup in history in 2006, some players switched nationalities to play for Ghana.



Since Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, some five new players have switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association welcomed the new set of players into the Black Stars after completing their nationality switches.



Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah have all completed their switch from their birth countries in Europe to represent Ghana on the international stage.



Today we take a look at some popular players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana.



Albert Adomah





Albert was born in London but spent a short period in Ghana before moving abroad again. The winger who started his professional career with Harrow Borough in 2006 had to wait till 2011 to make his debut appearance for the Black Stars.



Adomah spent his whole life playing in England and was approached by the GFA while at Bristol City to consider playing for Ghana. He made his debut as a substitute against Brazil in a friendly match. The winger was part of Ghana’s squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Quincy Owusu-Abeyie







The skillful winger switched nationalities from the Netherlands to represent Ghana at the international level. Quincy represented the Dutch youth team at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship alongside Ryan Babel. The GFA had wanted to feature him in the 2006 World Cup but Quincy's appearance for the Netherlands delayed his nationality switch.



After struggling to get his switch to Ghana, the former Arsenal man finally made his switch two weeks to the 2008 AFCON in Ghana. He played a key role as the Black stars placed 4th at the 2008 AFCON scoring his debut against Ivory Coast. Quincy earned a call-up for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Ghana reached the quarter-final stage.



Emmanuel Frimpong





Despite representing England at the u-16 to u-21 level, Frimpong was never given a shot at the senior level during his prime. In 2009, the former Arsenal man made his intentions to play for Ghana and was able to realize that in 2011 when his nationality switch was successful.



Prior to his nationality switch, he turned down an invitation to play for England’s u-21 side. He made his debut against Sudan in a 2014 World Cup qualifying match.



Kevin Prince Boateng







Considered to be more German than Ghanaian, K.P Boateng had been on the radar of the GFA for a long time but the player was bent on representing Germany. However, the former AC Milan star switched to Ghana after FIFA reviewed their requirements in 2009.



He was automatically included in the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup and made his debut in a pre-World Cup friendly against Latvia.

Otto Addo







As a German-born Ghanaian, Otto Addo never played for any of Ghana’s youth teams after turning pro in 1991. Eight years after making a name for himself, the GFA discovered the midfielder and invited Otto Addo and Gerald Asamoah for the game against Eritrea. Otto Addo stuck with Ghana but Gerald Asamoah switched to Germany after he was not allowed game time in the Black Stars. Otto Addo played for Ghana at the 2000 AFCON and the 2006 World Cup in Germany



Hans Adu Sarpei







Despite being born in Tema, Sarpei had the option to play for Ghana or Germany and opted to play for Ghana. Sarpei grew up in Germany where he went through high school before becoming a professional player. His long-awaited call-up to the Ghana national team came in 2000 and played his first match in the Black Stars' 4-1 win over Zimbabwe.



He represented Ghana from 2000 to 2012 and played at four tournaments as a key figure in the first team. Sarpei played at the 2006 and 2008 AFCONs as well as the 2006 World Cup in Germany and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Adam Kwarasey







The former Black Stars goalkeeper was born and nurtured in Norway to Ghanaian parents. Kwarasey featured for the Norwegian under-18s in a friendly match in 2008.



He later switched to play for Ghana after getting his Ghanaian passport in 2010. A year after, the goalkeeper made his debut for the Black Stars in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland and played his memorable game against Brazil days after.



Kwarasey helped Ghana finish 4th at the 2012 AFCON which was his first tournament. He later made one appearance for Ghana against the USA at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



JNA/KPE