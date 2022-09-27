2
Menu
Sports

70% of the current squad will make World Cup list - Otto Addo confirms

Otto Addo France.png Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has confirmed that the majority of the 29-man squad announced for the September international break will make the final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with Greman newspaper, BILD, the German trainer hinted that he is nearly finished with his squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo stated that 70% of the players he called for the international break will make the final list, while the remaining 30% will be decided on a 'tight decision.'

“70 percent of the players currently on international duty with Ghana’s squad who meet Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday will be in Qatar," Addo told Bild.

“The remaining 30 percent will be tight decisions. We’re watching the players closely for the next few games to see who could play for Qatar in October,” he added.

Ghana will conclude their international break with a friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 18:00 GMT at Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Spain.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
Related Articles: