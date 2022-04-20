7th Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup launched: 28 Zongo communities to participate

The tournament is used to celebrate the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has launched the 7th edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

This year's edition, which will be held on the weekend of 7th and 8th May 2022, has been increased to 28 participating Zongo communities, and the Sports Minister also participated in a live draw to pair the teams.



The tournament, organised annually at the end of Ramadan as part of activities to mark the Eid, brings together youth from Zongo communities across the country.



The tournament is also used to celebrate the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and highlight his acclaimed values of discipline, peace and togetherness, to inspire the youth.



Launching the 7th edition, the Sports Minister advised participating communities, especially the youth, not to see the tournament only as a means of recreation, but also a perfect platform for young players to showcase their talent to the watching world.



In view of this call, he advised the communities to give opportunities to young players who are looking for such national platforms to showcase their talent.



The Minister announced that in order to make the tournament more beneficial to the youth and participating communities, he has personally invited ten academies and scouts to observe the competition and give opportunities to young players.



The Presidential Coordinator for Zongo Development Fund, Ben Abdullah Bandah, delivered a special goodwill message to all participating communities from the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said the tournament, named after the National Chief Imam, should always serve as a reminder to all participants and the youth in general, to emulate the positive traits of the Chief Imam.



Ben Abdallah Banda noted that government is aware that football talent abounds in Zongo communities, hence the investment in astro turfs in many Zongo communities to provide the needed infrastructure.



He also urged the youth to take advantage of these supports from the government, be more disciplined and also persevere in order to realise their full potential in football, and other areas they are talented in.



The founder of the competition, Tamimu Issah, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including the tournament's committed sponsors and community representatives, for contributing to making it a formidable national event.



The tournament, which started in 2015 with just 8 Zongo communities in Accra, has now grown into one of the biggest community football competitions in the country with 28 Zongo communities from across the country.



The 7th edition will be played at the newly constructed Fadama astro turf in Accra on the 7th and 8th of May, 2022.



Present at the ceremony was also the Generali Secretary of the GFA Prosper Harrison Addo.





Below are the first round fixtures:



7th Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup



FIRST ROUND FIXTURES



1. Anyaa Zongo vrs Cowlane



2: Ashale Botwe vrs Tudu



3: Oda Zongo vrs Darkuman

4: Nsawam Zongo vrs Accra New Town



5: Offie-Akuapem Zongo vrs Fadama



6: Adabraka vrs Mamobi



7: Tema Zongo vrs Kasoa



8: Alajo vrs Nungua Zongo



9; Salaga vrs Nima



10: Tunga vrs Koforidua Zongo

11: Suhum Zongo vrs Hohoe Zongo



12: Yendi vrs Ashaiman



13: Abeka vrs Madina



14. Shukura vrs Sabon Zongo