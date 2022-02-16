8 Kotoko, 3 Hearts: Check out the combined XI of Hearts and Kotoko

L- Ansante Kotoko's Mudasiru Salifu, R- Hearts of Oak's Daniel Barnieh (442Stock)

The most anticipated match in the Ghana Premier League comes off on Sunday, February, 20, 2022 as defending champions Hearts of Oak face league leaders, Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The match sees the two most most successful sides in the country lock horns in the final match of the 2021/2022 season first round.



Hearts of Oak will be looking to get back to winning ways after a failing to to win their last two game in which they recorded a defeat and a draw.



Generally, the Phobians have not been in the best of shapes as they sit 8th on the log in their quest to defend the title they won last season. Their number in the first round read, 6 wins, 6 draws and 4 defeats.



Kotoko, on the other hand, are on top of the table and have enjoyed short winning streak of 4 matches in the first round. The Reds also recorded the longest unbeaten run in the first round, 8.



The game will see some the best players in the league line up by both teams.



However, Asante Kotoko dominates the GhanaWeb combine eleven on the account of the club's impressive form orchestrated by some outstanding players.



4-3-3 formation

Danlad Ibrahim



The Ghana U-20 goalkeeper gets the nod ahead of Hearts of Oak's number one Richard Attah.



Danlad has kept 4 clean sheets in 7 matches since taking over the post after first choice goalie, Razak Abalora was transferred to Sheriff Tiraspol.



Augustine Agyapong



Augustine Agyapong who joined Kotoko from the third tier league has managed his way to become the first choice at the right back position. He has benched former Medeama full back Samuel Appiah at the position.



Imoro



Imoro seems like a flawless full-back who execute the core duty of a defender and has the attacking instinct of a modern-day full-back.



He has four assist this season for Kotoko and is an easy pick for the position.

Ganiu Ismail



The Black Stars defender has been solid rock at the back for Kotoko this season. His commanding figure and ability to organise the defense has led to Kotoko conceding just 10 goals in 16 matches, the second best defensive side in the league.



Mohammed Alhassan



Mohammed Alhassan has not had the best of performances for the Phobians this season. However, he is an easy pick with regards to the best fit center pair among the two teams.



Mudasiru Salifu



The Asante Kotoko midfielder has been immense for the club this season. Energetic, workaholic, and composed are the qualities that best describe the central midfielder.



He gets the Kotoko system ticking with his presence in the midfield.



Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari joined Hearts of Oak in the second transfer window and has made two appearances already for the Phobians.



The former Inter and AC Milan man showed his class during his full debut against Real Tamale United, when he lasted 80 minutes in the match that ended in a stalemate.



Richmond Lamptey



Richmond Lamptey joined Kotoko before the start of the season and did not take long to settle in. The attacking midfielder has been of great influence since joining the Reds.



The former, Inter Allies man has scored 4 goals thus far for his new club.



Frank Thierry Etouga



The Cameroonian forward is on his way to becoming of Kotoko's best strikers in recent years.



Etouga's first season is turning to be one to remember. The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals in 10 starts this season and as a result lead the race for the golden boot.

He has won four man-of-the-match awards.



Kofi Kordzi



Kordzi has netted 7 goals since his return to the side at the start of the season. His tally is almost half of Hearts of Oak's total goals.



However, the bulky striker have started the last three matches from bench.



George Mfuege



Mfuege has been a great addition to Kotoko after singing a three-year deal with the club at the start of the season.



The Cameroonian has scored four goals for the Porcupines and have formed a deadly duo with his compatriot Etouga.