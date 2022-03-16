8 conditions Ghana must fulfil before hosting Nigeria game at Baba Yara

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set eight conditions Ghana must meet before being granted final authorization to host the first leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Although FIFA rules allow match venues to be changed 90 days before the match, the Ghana Football Association was able to convince CAF to move their venue from the Cape Coast Stadium to the Baba Yara Stadium.



In a letter signed by CAF Development Officer, Raul Chipenda and sent to the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, CAF stated that the following conditions must be met before the match against Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium.



- Installation of new international standard, modern and comfortable officials’ benches at pitch level;



- Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided all over the pitch, covering uniformly every area of the playing field;



- Increase seating and lockers in the teams dressing rooms to reach (25) persons;



- Installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms and ensure that is equipped with all the necessary materials and CAF requirements;

- Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials dressing room;



- General refurbishment of the CAF office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment;



- VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements;



- Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room and media centre, installing new and modern equipment.



