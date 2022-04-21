8 facts about Accra Great Olympics as they mark 68th anniversary

Great Olympics @ 68

As marks Accra Great Olympics football club marks their 68th anniversary today, we have outlined 8 facts about the 'Wonder Club' which was formed at Sakumo Tsoeshie, a suburb of Accra.



1. Known to be the traditional club of Accra, Great Olympics was founded by some former members of Accra Standfast FC.



2. Great Olympics bears a similar emblem just like the Olympic Games symbol and they don blue and white as their favourite colours.

3. Great Olympics was formed in 1954 and was the fourth football Club to be established in Ghana after Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Real Republicans.



4. Ghana’s first Director of Sports, Ohene Djan, couched the nickname ‘The Wonder Club’ after they impressed in the league.



5. The Teshie-based side who competed for laurels back in the days has won the Ghana Premier League title twice and has three FA Cup trophies. Olympics won the domestic top-flight in 1970 and 1974 and the Club went on to clinch the FA Cup title in 1975, 1983 and 1995.



6. The Club also represented Ghana at the continental club level where they participated in the African Cup of Champions Clubs (Champions League), CAF Cup and CAF Cup Winners’ Cup from 1971 through to 2000 when they last featured.



7. Some prominent players to have featured for Great Olympics include Charles Taylor, David Duncan, late sir Cecil Jones Atoquayefio, Laryea Kingston, and Godwin Attram among others.

8. In the last two decades, The Wonder Club have been relegation to the Division One League on three occasions.



Since their return to top-flight football, the club have been a strong force in the league and are currently 4th on the league log as they mark their 68th anniversary.



Though fans of Great Olympics have not seen their cub lift any major trophy in the last three decades, they appear to be happy with how far they’ve come.