8 new names to expect in Black Stars squad for the AFCON 2023

Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo is set to announce his squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.
The German-based gaffer is expected to name an expansive provisional squad that would have many new faces before trimming it down to 35.
Surprise names are anticipated to pop up on the list after the GFA has reportedly completed the nationality of some Ghanaian players born abroad.
Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.
Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.
The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.
In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.
Below are the new names expected in the soon to be announced Black Stars squad
Defenders
Tariq Lamptey - Brighton and Hove Albion
Enoch Kwarteng - Bordeux
Mohammed Salisu - Southampton
Patric Pfeiffer - SV Darmstadt 98
Stephan Ambrosio - SV Humburger
Midfielders
Salis Abdul Samed - Clermont Foot
Forwards
Antoine Semenyor - Bristol City
Dauda Mohammed - Cartagena
