8 years on after divorce, John Mensah’s ex-wife opens up on alleged abuse, cheating

Eight years after their marriage was officially dissolved by the Accra High Court, Henrietta, the ex-wife of legendary Ghanaian footballer John Mensah, has opened up happenings within their marriage and the aftermath.



Henrietta in an interview with Kasapa FM monitored by GhanaWeb alleged infidelity on the part of the former Black Stars defender.



She claimed that her decision to seek redress in court was not to rob John Mensah of his resources but rather fight for her due as well as her four children's.

Henrietta stated that she got to know about John Mensah’s relationship with other women through some of the women who came to her.



She claimed in the interview that since their divorce eight years ago, John Mensah has failed to cater for their children.



She asserted that following her relocation to the United States which was caused by an injury, John Mensah declined to take care of the children.



She alleged being physically abused and attacked by John Mensah during their 14-year marriage.



According to her, John Mensah has defied court orders and is renting out properties which per the court ruling was supposed to be transferred to her.

“I suffered a lot in the hands of John Mensah going through all kinds of domestic abuse. He is the quick-tempered type and sometimes without any provocation, John Mensah slaps and beats me anyhow. I remember suffering some bruises in the eye on one occasion way back in Italy when he played over there.



“Till date, I still feel the pains in the eye. I suffered a similar abuse in France, London, even in Ghana. He punched me at some point and the case ended up at the East Legon Police Station where the police asked that the matter be settled as a family issue,” Henrietta recounted bitterly.



“I decided not to speak on the issues but I’m fed up. I’ve been accused and maligned by Ghanaians but I’m speaking up now because he has failed to heed the court order. I’m not greedy and was never after his properties. I deserved everything the court gave me and I even deserve more than that. I decided not to push further because I wanted peace to reign.



“Since we divorced eight years ago, he has refused to take of the children. He only gave us chop money for one year. I had an accident while in Ghana so had to undergo surgery in the US. John Mensah had married a new lady who was pregnant then so I couldn’t leave the kids with him and he was unwilling to take care of them. One of the kids was misbehaving so I took him to Ghana and asked John to take care of him, he told us in the face that he won't take care of him”.



